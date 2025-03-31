Book Review: Spare writing style propels tragic story in ‘Flesh’

Istvan, the protagonist in David Szalay’s new novel “Flesh,” is a character who reveals little in his conversations with others.…

Istvan, the protagonist in David Szalay’s new novel “Flesh,” is a character who reveals little in his conversations with others. His clipped responses to questions are akin to the frustrating conversations adults have with teenagers.

That reticence throughout “Flesh” demonstrates how much Istvan remains frozen in time as a shy Hungarian teenager forced to grow up.

Szalay’s novel follows Istvan’s life in various moments, beginning when he’s a 15-year-old who lives alone with his mother. Istvan is coerced into a sexual relationship with a married woman who lives across the hall.

When that relationship ends in tragedy and violence, it upends Istvan’s life and overshadows his interactions. Szalay’s straightforward, spare prose helps propel the novel as the effects of that tragedy reverberate throughout his life.

Istvan comes across in much of the novel as someone still stuck somewhat as a teenager, unable to completely interact with others on an adult level. It appears as though physical relationships are the only time he can truly connect with other adults.

The changes to Istvan are subtle but significant as he grapples with the trauma that left him stuck, especially as he forms a relationship with a woman who forces him to see what true connection means. He also learns what it means to confront loss and loneliness.

The power of “Flesh” is Szalay’s ability to let these moments speak for themselves, letting these simple interactions tell a tragic story.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.