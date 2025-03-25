Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. Trump’s Showdown With the Courts, The Daily
2. The Weekend Democrats Went to War – Against Each Other, The Daily
3. Were the Covid Lockdowns Worth It?, The Daily
4. INFAMOUS: Indiana Dunes Disappearances, Crime Junkie
5. How Trump is Scaring Big Law Firms Into Submission, The Daily
6. Why a Worrisome Economy Doesn’t Seem to Worry Trump, The Daily
7. Deadly Entanglement, Dateline NBC
8. You’ve Come to the Right Person, This American Life
9. “Adam Scott”, SmartLess
10. A Lawless Trump and Aimless Dems, Pod Save America
