Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

March 25, 2025, 12:15 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Trump’s Showdown With the Courts, The Daily

2. The Weekend Democrats Went to War – Against Each Other, The Daily

3. Were the Covid Lockdowns Worth It?, The Daily

4. INFAMOUS: Indiana Dunes Disappearances, Crime Junkie

5. How Trump is Scaring Big Law Firms Into Submission, The Daily

6. Why a Worrisome Economy Doesn’t Seem to Worry Trump, The Daily

7. Deadly Entanglement, Dateline NBC

8. You’ve Come to the Right Person, This American Life

9. “Adam Scott”, SmartLess

10. A Lawless Trump and Aimless Dems, Pod Save America

