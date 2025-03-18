Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. Trump Takes Aim at the Department of Education, The Daily
2. Trump’s Bid for Greenland, The Daily
3. Elbows Up: Canada’s Response to Trump’s Trade War, The Daily
4. The Growing Danger of Measles, The Daily
5. Trump, Europe and the New World Order, The Daily
6. INFAMOUS: Lovers’ Lane Murders, Crime Junkie
7. MURDERED: Dana Ireland, Crime Junkie
8. Origin Story, This American Life
9. Canada’s New Leader, ICE Arrest Columbia Student, Congress and The Budget, Up First from NPR
10. Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview, Dateline NBC
