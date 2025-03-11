Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. The Fallout From Zelensky and Trump’s Oval Office Meltdown, The Daily
2. DOGE Has a Math Problem, The Daily
3. Partisan Taunts and Defiant Protests: Trump’s First Speech to Congress, The Daily
4. How Tariffs Are Shaking Up the War on Fentanyl, The Daily
5. MURDERED: Helen Betty Osborne, Crime Junkie
6. #2281 – Elon Musk, The Joe Rogan Experience
7. The Haunted House Confession, Dateline NBC
8. That’s a Weird Thing to Lie About, This American Life
9. #2282 – Bill Murray, The Joe Rogan Experience
10. What Trump Said Last Night, Trump on Immigration, China Tariff Confidence, Up First from NPR
