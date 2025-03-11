Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. The Fallout From Zelensky and Trump’s Oval Office Meltdown, The Daily 2. DOGE Has a…

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Fallout From Zelensky and Trump’s Oval Office Meltdown, The Daily

2. DOGE Has a Math Problem, The Daily

3. Partisan Taunts and Defiant Protests: Trump’s First Speech to Congress, The Daily

4. How Tariffs Are Shaking Up the War on Fentanyl, The Daily

5. MURDERED: Helen Betty Osborne, Crime Junkie

6. #2281 – Elon Musk, The Joe Rogan Experience

7. The Haunted House Confession, Dateline NBC

8. That’s a Weird Thing to Lie About, This American Life

9. #2282 – Bill Murray, The Joe Rogan Experience

10. What Trump Said Last Night, Trump on Immigration, China Tariff Confidence, Up First from NPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.