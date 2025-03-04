Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Exporting America’s Immigration Problem, The Daily 2. She Fell in Love with ChatGPT. Like, Actual…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Exporting America’s Immigration Problem, The Daily

2. She Fell in Love with ChatGPT. Like, Actual Love. With Sex., The Daily

3. He Was America’s Highest-Ranking Military Officer. Then Came the War on D.E.I., The Daily

4. Trump 2.0: The Art of the Deal, The Daily

5. Can the Cease-Fire in Gaza Hold?, The Daily

6. #2281 – Elon Musk, The Joe Rogan Experience

7. A Walk Through the Woods, Dateline NBC

8. UPDATE: Asha Degree, Crime Junkie

9. “Bill Burr”, SmartLess

10. WANTED: Justice for Rhys Pocan & MMIW Part 2, Crime Junkie

