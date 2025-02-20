US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Paranoia” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

4. “Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales” by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey)

5. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “We All Live Here” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

7. “Three Days in June” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

8. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

10. “The Medici Return” by Steve Berry (Grand Central)

11. “Bonded in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

12. “The Night Is Defying” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

13. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

14. “Nemesis” by Gregg Hurwitz (Minotaur)

15. “The Queens of Crime” by Marie Benedict (St. Martin’s)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

3. “Loved to Life” by Ann Voskamp (Tyndale Momentum)

4. “The Sirens’ Call” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

5. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

6. “You Didn’t Hear This from Me” by Kelsey McKinney (Grand Central)

7. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

8. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

9. “Bake With Brooki” by Brooke Bellamy (Penguin Australia)

10. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

11. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

12. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

13. “Hollywood Virgin” by Jason Felts (Wiley)

14. “Leading Relationships” by Steve McClatchy (Wiley)

15. “Believe” by Ross Douthat (Zondervan)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

2. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

3. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

6. “First-Time Caller” by B.K. Borison (Berkley)

7. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

9. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

11. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 40″ by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

13. “Tell Me What You Did” by Carter Wilson (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Leather & Lark” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

_____

