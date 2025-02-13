US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Bonded in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

4. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “Dragonlance Chronicles” by Weis/Hickman (Random House Worlds)

6. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

7. “The Bones Beneath My Skin” by TJ Klune (Tor)

8. “Last Twilight in Paris” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

11. “The Night Is Defying” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

12. “This Is a Love Story” by Jessica Soffer (Dutton)

13. “Open Season” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

14. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

15. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Source Code” by Bill Gates (Knopf)

3. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

4. “On the Hippie Trail” by Rick Steves (Rick Steves)

5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

6. “The Sirens’ Call” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

7. “Food for Thought” by Alton Brown (Gallery)

8. “How to Win at Travel” by Brian Kelly (Avid Reader)

9. “Leading Relationships” by Steve McClatchy (Wiley)

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

11. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

12. “Leading Giants” by Dave Durand (BenBella/Holt)

13. “Mind Your Body” by Nicole J. Sachs (Avery)

14. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

15. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

2. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Dream Girl Drama” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

6. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

7. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

8. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Shallow River” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

11. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

12. “Tell Me What You Did” by Carter Wilson (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Kagurabachi, Vol. 2″ by Takeru Hokazono (Viz)

14. “Dandadan, Vol. 11″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

15. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston (Penguin Books)

_____

