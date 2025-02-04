US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. The Unusual Suspects with…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the authors (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. …And Your Ass Will Follow by George Clinton, narrated by (Audible Originals)

5. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Sirens’ Call by Chris Hayes, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. C. S. Lewis Essential Audio Library by C. S. Lewis, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joss Ackland, James Simmons and Douglas Gresham (HarperAudio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Man the Moment Demands by Jason Wilson, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

10. The Book of Murder by Matt Murphy, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

2. The Crash by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

8. Denali by Austin Bunn, performed by Jack Falahee, Jake Lacy, Amrit Kaur and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. Phantom by H. D. Carlton, narrated by Summer Morton and Stephen Dexter (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

