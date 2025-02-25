US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Midnight Black by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Onyx Storm by Rebecca…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Midnight Black by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Fly Away by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

5. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Paranoia by James O. Born & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Solo Leveling, Vol. 11 (comic) by Abigail Blackman, Chugong, DUBU(REDICE DUBU(REDICE STUDIO), HYE YOUNG IM, J. Torres & h-goon (Yen Press)

9. We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Rebel Witch by Kristen Ciccarelli (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Briar Club by Kate Quinn (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. MeatEater’s American History: The Mountain Men (1806-1840) (Unabridged) by Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Medical Medium Angels, Demons & Spiritual Tools (Unabridged) by Anthony William (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West (Unabridged) by Alexander C. Karp & Nicholas W. Zamiska (Penguin Random House, LLC)

