US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Nemesis by Gregg Hurwitz – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Paranoia by James O. Born & James Patterson – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Medici Return by Steve Berry – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Three Days in June by Anne Tyler – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins – (Hay House)

10. Deep End by Ali Hazelwood – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. MeatEater’s American History: The Mountain Men (1806-1840) (Unabridged) by Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life by Jim Murphy (Findaway World, LLC)

8. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Crash by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

