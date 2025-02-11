US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Bonded in Death by J. D. Robb – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Bonded in Death by J. D. Robb – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. Open Season by Jonathan Kellerman – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Deep End by Ali Hazelwood – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Paranoia by James O. Born & James Patterson – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins -(Hay House)

9. Robert B. Parker’s Buried Secrets by Christopher Farnsworth – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Dream Girl Drama by Tessa Bailey – (Avon)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

2. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The Crash by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Isola: Reese’s Book Club: A Novel (Unabridged) by Allegra Goodman (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life by Jim Murphy (Findaway World, LLC)

10. The Housemaid (Unabridged) by Freida McFadden (Audible)

