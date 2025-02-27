Music Review: Blackpink star Lisa’s ‘Alter Ego’ is an ambitious, chameleonic solo debut

New York (AP) — Lisa, one-fourth of the K-pop juggernaut Blackpink, has officially stepped out on her own — releasing…

New York (AP) — Lisa, one-fourth of the K-pop juggernaut Blackpink, has officially stepped out on her own — releasing her first solo album “Alter Ego.” Across rap, dance and pop, the project shows off a versatile artist ready to embrace her time alone in the spotlight.

The Thai rapper is the second member of Blackpink to release a full-length solo project after Rosé’s sweet side-step from the band, “Rosie.” The album arrives as Lisa makes her acting debut in Season 3 of “The White Lotus” and prepares to perform at the Oscars — high-profile outings that will further her status as a global phenomenon.

After a series of single releases, “Alter Ego” is the climax of those introductions — an evolution from the hip-hop-pop self-starter heard on her solo debut EP 2021’s “LALISA.” It’s an ambitious pursuit, with mostly successful results.

As the title suggests, Lisa creates space for experimentation by adopting separate personas — Roxi, Sunni, the ’00s pop-channeling Kiki, Speedi and the ferocious rapper Vixi — who appear across the high-concept songs. They allow the artist to jump between sonic languages, with varied attitudes of her vocals and productions.

Coupled with Blackpink’s history as a cross-genre powerhouse, Lisa’s genre-spanning foray into solo pop feels earned. And it works — mostly.

Like the band’s discography, the tracks are upbeat and self-assured, with edge unique to Lisa: “Elastigirl” and “Thunder” are sensual and bold, the former punchy and light to the latter’s moody groove. “F—- Up The World,” featuring Future, is quick and aggressive, with an empowered message akin to some of Blackpink’s hits. “Badgrrrl” assures that this Lisa isn’t to be messed with: “I can be your bad girl,” she raps. “Don’t treat me like a lady.”

The dreamy “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” interpolates alt-rock band Sixpence None the Richer’s 1998 hit “Kiss Me,” lyrics reimagined to depict a Paris romance for a Gen Z audience. Lisa’s “Kiss Me” is glittery and sweet — losing some of the charm of the original, but fitting for a young audience that seeks fresh, catchy soundbites and feels nostalgic for a time before their own.

On five of the tracks, Lisa and her alter egos are supported by the hit-makers of the genres they inhabit. Along with Future, Raye and Doja Cat appear on the lush “Born Again.” Megan Thee Stallion brings her confidence to “Rapunzal.” Rosalía adds Spanish verses and backup vocals on the catchy “New Woman” while Tyla offers her soulful vocals on “When I’m With You.” At their best, the impressive roster of international stars allows Lisa to show off her chameleonic adoption of styles, as she and her talented peers riff on top of interesting pop productions. But by being so feature-heavy, the album also muddies its own goal of introducing us to a Lisa that stands on her own.

And when she does make herself known, she succeeds. “Make way, make way, make way/Taking space up in the sky,” Lisa sings on “Thunder.”

“I’ll take my place up ahead.”

That’s the confident, independent Lisa we’re looking for.

