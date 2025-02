Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Moana 2 2. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera 3. Babygirl 4. Sonic The…

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Moana 2

2. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

3. Babygirl

4. Sonic The Hedgehog 3

5. Wicked

6. Nosferatu (2024)

7. The Substance

8. Anora

9. Conclave

10. Heretic

