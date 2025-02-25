Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. Inside the Trump Purge: Federal Workers Tell Their Stories, The Daily
2. Trump Shocks Europe, The Daily
3. The Sordid Saga of President Trump and Mayor Adams, The Daily
4. Trump 2.0: Rewriting Histories, The Daily
5. A Conversation With the Architect of Trump’s New Trade War, The Daily
6. WANTED: Justice for Rhys Pocan & MWW Part 2, Crime Junkie
7. UPDATE: Beaumont Children, Crime Junkie
8. Return to the Lake, Dateline NBC
9. “Mark Hamill”, SmartLess
10. Measles Outbreak, Foreign Aid Cuts, Bolsonaro Charges, Up First from NPR
