Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

February 4, 2025, 1:25 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Trump Freezes Trillions. Chaos Ensues, The Daily

2. The Legal Battle Riveting Hollywood, The Daily

3. How R.F.K. Jr. and ‘Medical Freedom’ Rose to Power, The Daily

4. MISSING: Randy Leach, Crime Junkie

5. Stephen Miller’s Return to Power, The Daily

6. Trump 2.0 Arrives in Force, The Daily

7. The Premonition, Dateline NBC

8. “Jesse Eisenberg”, SmartLess

9. D.C. Plane Crash, Migrant Housing At Guantanamo, January 6th Criminal Records, Up First from NPR

10. Has Anyone Seen the Democrats, Pod Save America

