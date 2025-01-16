US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday) 2. “Four Ruined Realms (deluxe ed.)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “Four Ruined Realms (deluxe ed.)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)

3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “Never Say Never” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “Holmes Is Missing” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

6. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

7. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8.. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

9. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

10. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

11. “Dark Hope” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

12. “The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus” by Emma Knight (Viking/Dorman)

13. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

14. “The Stolen Queen” by Fiona Davis (Dutton)

15. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

3. “Beyond Anxiety” by Martha Beck (Open Field)

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Don’t Say Um” by Michael Chad Hoeppner (Balance)

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “What If You Are the Answer?” by Rachel Hollis (Authors Equity)

9. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

11. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

12. “Simply Jamie” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

13. “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black (Treasure)

14. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher (Dey Street)

15. “Self Help” by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 17″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

3. “Beg, Borrow, or Steal” by Sarah Adams (Dell)

4. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

5. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

8. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

10. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

11. “Ruthless Creatures” by J.T. Geissinger (Bramble)

12. “Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

13. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

14. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

15. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

