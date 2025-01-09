US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House) 2. “The Muscle Ladder” by Jeff Nippard (Victory…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Muscle Ladder” by Jeff Nippard (Victory Belt)

3. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

5. “Self Help” by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

6. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

9. “The Rebel Diet” by Benji Xavier (DK)

10. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher (Dey Street)

11. “Martha: The Cookbook” by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter)

12. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

13. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

14. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

15. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

4. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8.. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

9. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

10. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

12. “All Fours” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

13. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

14. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

15. “Blood over Bright Haven” by M.L. Wang (Del Rey)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

3. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

4. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

6. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

7. “Money for Couples” by Ramit Sethi (Workman)

8. “Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

9. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

11. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

12. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Phantasma” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

14. “Hunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

15. “God of Malice” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

_____

