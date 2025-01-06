Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18: Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18:

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 86. Actor Anthony Andrews is 77. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 73. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 71. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 68. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 67. Actor Oliver Platt is 65. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 60. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 59. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 58. Model Vendela (VEN’-deh-lah) is 58. Actor Rachael Harris (“Suits,” “Lucifer”) is 57. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 55. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 55. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 53. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 52. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 47. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Rings of Power,” “Arrow”) is 45. Singer Amerie is 45. Actor Issa Rae (film’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” TV’s “Insecure”) is 40. Singer Zayn is 32. Singer Ella Henderson is 29.

Jan. 13: Actor Charlie Brill is 87. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 87. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 71. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred,” “Sleeping with the Enemy”) is 65. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 64. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 64. Country singer Trace Adkins is 63. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 61. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 59. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 58. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 57. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 55. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 53. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 49. Actor Michael Pena (“Jack Ryan,” “American Hustle”) is 49. Actor Orlando Bloom is 48. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 44. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 36. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 35.

Jan. 14: Musician Clarence Carter is 89. Actor Faye Dunaway is 84. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 82. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 77. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 66. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 62. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 61. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 61. Rapper Slick Rick is 60. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 58. Actor Emily Watson (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Breaking the Waves”) is 58. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 58. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 57. Actor Jason Bateman is 56. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 56. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 51. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 50. Actor Ward Horton (“The Gilded Age”) is 49. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 43. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 43. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 40. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 35. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 32.

Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 87. Actor Andrea Martin is 78. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 68. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 60. Actor James Nesbitt (“Murphy’s Law,” “Waking Ned Devine”) is 60. Actor Chad Lowe is 57. Actor-director Regina King is 54. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” ″CSI: New York”) is 47. Rapper Pitbull is 44. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 40. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ″Once Upon A Time”) is 39. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 37. Singer-actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” ″The Descendants”) is 29.

Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 91. Musician Barbara Lynn is 83. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 82. Country singer Jim Stafford is 81. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 78. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 77. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 75. Singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 66. Singer Sade is 66. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 66. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 63. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 57. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 54. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 53. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 52. Supermodel Kate Moss is 51. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ″Hamilton”) is 45. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 45. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 44. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 40.

Jan. 17: Talk show host Maury Povich is 86. Singer Chris Montez is 83. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 78. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 78. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 77. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 72. Singer Steve Earle is 70. Singer Paul Young is 69. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 68. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 66. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” ″Mystic River,” ″L.A. Confidential”) is 64. Actor Jim Carrey is 63. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” ″True Blood”) is 63. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” ″Sports Night”) is 59. Singer Shabba Ranks is 59. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 56. DJ-producer Tiesto is 56. Musician Kid Rock is 54. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“Bull,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 50. Actor-writer Leigh Whannell (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 48. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 45. Singer Ray J is 44. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 43. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 42. DJ Calvin Harris is 41. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 39. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” ″Entourage”) is 37. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 36. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 28.

Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 84. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 72. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 70. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 69. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 65. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 63. Actor Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 61. Comedian Dave Attell (“Insomniac”) is 60. Actor Jesse L. Martin (“The Irrational,” ″Law and Order”) is 56. Rapper DJ Quik is 55. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 54. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 51. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 49. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“Shrinking,” “How I Met Your Mother”) is 45. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba is 42. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 37. Actor Zeeko Zaki (“FBI,” “24: Legacy”) is 35. Actor Mateus Ward (“Hostages”) is 26.

