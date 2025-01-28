Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. Pardons and Populism: Trump’s First Day Back in the White House, The Daily
2. MURDERED: Elizabeth Barraza, Crime Junkie
3. Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Begins, The Daily
4. Trump 2.0: Bans, Purges, and Retribution, The Daily
5. Trump Plans to Abandon Clean Energy. Can He Do It?, The Daily
6. The TikTok Flip-Flop, The Daily
7. A Little Patch of Perfect, Dateline NBC
8. Well… he’s back., Pod Save America
9. Pivot Point, This American Life
10. “Tig Notaro”, SmartLess
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.