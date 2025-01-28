Live Radio
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

January 28, 2025, 12:45 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Pardons and Populism: Trump’s First Day Back in the White House, The Daily

2. MURDERED: Elizabeth Barraza, Crime Junkie

3. Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Begins, The Daily

4. Trump 2.0: Bans, Purges, and Retribution, The Daily

5. Trump Plans to Abandon Clean Energy. Can He Do It?, The Daily

6. The TikTok Flip-Flop, The Daily

7. A Little Patch of Perfect, Dateline NBC

8. Well… he’s back., Pod Save America

9. Pivot Point, This American Life

10. “Tig Notaro”, SmartLess

