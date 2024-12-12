US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor) 2. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday) 3. “The Women” by…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

2. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

8. “Wicked (collector’s ed.)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Hooked (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

11. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

12. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

13. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

14. “The Mirror” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

15. “Tom Clancy: Defense Protocol” by Andrews/Wilson (Putnam)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Cher” by Cher (Dey Street)

2. “Under His Wings” by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)

3. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

4. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

5. “Guinness World Records 2025 – (Guinness World Records)

6. Main Street Millionaire” by Codie Sanchez (Portfolio)

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

8. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

9. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

11. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

12. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

14. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

15. Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me” by Matt Rife (Gallery)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

4. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

7. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

8. “The Sick Man’s Rage” by Tsarfati/Yohn (Ten Peaks)

9. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

10. “For the Fans: Taylor Swift” by Catherine/Luchini (Mad Libs)

11. “Ultimate Taylor Swift Sticker Mosaic Art” by Logan Powell (Design Originals)

12. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

13. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

15. “When the Moon Hatched” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

_____

