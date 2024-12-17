US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell,…

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Cher by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Alive and Well Enough Continues by Jeff Daniels, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

8. My Time to Stand by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, narrated by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (Recorded Books)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

2. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

3. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

4. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

5. Not Another Christmas Rom Com by A. J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton (Audible Originals)

6. Mark of the Fool 7 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan (Slowburn)

8. Booked for the Holidays by Liz Maverick, performed by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden (Audible Originals)

9. How My Neighbor Stole Christmas by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Vanessa Edwin, J.F. Harding, Robert Hatchet, Emma Wilder and Shane East (Hot-Lanta Publishing LLC)

10. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

