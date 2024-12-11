US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Main Street Millionaire by Codie Sanchez, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear,…

Nonfiction

1. Main Street Millionaire by Codie Sanchez, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

4. Cher by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

5. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

8. Government Gangsters by Kash Pramod Patel, narrated by Richard Cefalos (Post Hill Press)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

2. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

3. Lights Out by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan (Slowburn)

4. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

5. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

10. Booked for the Holidays by Liz Maverick, performed by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden (Audible Originals)

