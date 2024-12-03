US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Cher by…

Nonfiction

1. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Cher by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

9. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

10. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

2. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

3. Booked for the Holidays by Liz Maverick, narrated by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden (Audible Originals)

4. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

5. Mr. and Mrs. Christmas by Michelle Stimpson, performed by Marcella Cox and Ian Hackney (Audible Originals)

6. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie and Anna Lea – adaptation, narrated by Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel, Harriet Walter, Jessica Gunning, Phil Dunster, Rob Delaney, John Bradley, Vivian Oparah and Patsy Ferran (Audible Originals)

8. Lights Out by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan (Slowburn)

9. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

10. How My Neighbor Stole Christmas by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Vanessa Edwin, J.F. Harding, Robert Hatchet, Emma Wilder and Shane East (Hot-Lanta Publishing LLC)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.