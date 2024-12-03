US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. The House of Crossby James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 2. Wickedby Gregory…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The House of Crossby James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Wickedby Gregory Maguire (William Morrow)

3. To Die Forby David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Robert B. Parker’s Hot Propertyby Mike Lupica (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Remarkably Bright Creaturesby Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. Now or Neverby Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

7. Tom Lakeby Ann Patchett (Harper)

8. The Mirrorby Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ckby Mark Manson (Harper)

10. Verityby Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Wicked : The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (Wicked Years) by Gregory Maguire (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine (Unabridged) by Jordan B. Peterson (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The House of Cross by James Patterson (Hachette Audio )

7. Cher by Cher (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. Fourth Wing (1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 1(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

10. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

