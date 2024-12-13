‘Malcolm in the Middle’ to offer new episodes with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are reuniting for a new four-episode run of “Malcolm in the Middle” for…

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are reuniting for a new four-episode run of “Malcolm in the Middle” for Disney+ — 25 years after the beloved sitcom first launched.

The show ran for seven seasons starting in 2000 and was hailed for looking at ordinary life through the eyes of an extraordinary youngster, now fully grown: Malcolm, played by Muniz, who has a genius I.Q.

“I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let’s find out where Malcolm and his family are now,” Muniz said in a video message accompanying the announcement.

The new four episodes will be crafted by original series creator Linwood Boomer. No air dates were announced.

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement.

“Malcolm in the Middle” originally aired on Fox and ended its run in 2006. It won seven Emmy Awards — including one for best writing for a comedy series — and currently streams on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+.

The announcement revealed a reason for Malcolm and his parents to reunite: Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (played by Cranston) and Lois (played by Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

