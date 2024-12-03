Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Wave Orginals 2. Deadly Mirage, Dateline NBC 3. History…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Wave Orginals

2. Deadly Mirage, Dateline NBC

3. History Hyenas with Chris Destefano and Yannis Pappas, Chris Destefano and Yannis Pappas

4. The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast, HBO

5. SmartLess Presents ClueLess, SmartLess Media

6. Not Loveline, Tana Mongeau and Trish Paytas

7. The Unborn, iHeart True Crime

8. Sleepy History, Slumber Studios

9. Herm & Schrader, Dirty Mo Media

10. The Authentic Society, The Authentic Society

