Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis became one of Hollywood’s most revered actors through an array of powerful roles, from “ Fences ” to “ The Woman King,” and now her decorated career has earned her one of the Golden Globes’ highest honors.

Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual awards ceremony on Jan 5, the Golden Globes announced Wednesday morning. The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as “The Help,” “ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ” and “Doubt,” while captivating TV audiences through the legal thriller drama “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne called Davis a “luminary,” and expressed admiration for the actor’s dedication to her craft and impact on the industry.

“Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award,” Hoehne said.

The DeMille Award has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood’s greatest talents. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier.

Nominations for the upcoming Globes show are scheduled to be announced Dec. 9.

Davis, 59, has two Tonys, most recently for “Fences” in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and an Oscar and Golden Globe in 2016 for the film version of “Fences.” She achieved EGOT status after winning a Grammy last year for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir “Finding Me.”

In 2022, Davis was honored with the Public Counsel’s William O Douglas Award for her commitment to social justice causes. She has partnered with multiple programs to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States.

Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, founded a production company, JuVee Productions, which develops and produces independent films, theater, television and digital content. Earlier this year, the company filmed an action thriller for Amazon Studios in Cape Town and reportedly plans to return to South Africa to film the true story of a young African refugee’s journey to the U.S.

Davis and the 2025 Carol Burnett Award winner, honoring television achievements, will be praised at a gala dinner Jan. 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. For the first time, the Globes will host a separate event dedicated to both awards.

Davis will be recognized during the awards ceremony broadcast.

