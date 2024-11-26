US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Cher by…

Nonfiction

1. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Cher by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

3. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

7. You Never Know by Tom Selleck and Ellis Henican – contributor, narrated by Tom Selleck (HarperAudio)

8. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (HarperAudio)

10. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Mirror by Nora Roberts, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Macmillan Audio)

3. Now or Never by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

6. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

7. Booked for the Holidays by Liz Maverick, narrated by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden (Audible Originals)

8. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

9. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers (Blue Nose Publishing)

10. The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie and Anna Lea – adaptation, narrated by Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel, Harriet Walter, Jessica Gunning, Phil Dunster, Rob Delaney, John Bradley, Vivian Oparah and Patsy Ferran (Audible Originals)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.