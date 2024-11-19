US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm…

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

3. The War on Warriors by Pete Hegseth, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

7. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

Fiction

1. To Die For by David Baldacci, narrated by Zach Villa, Mela Lee, Cassandra Morris, Rena-Marie Villano, Christine Lakin, Will Collyer, Kiff VandenHeuvel and Erin Bennett (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

3. 10 Rules for the Perfect Murder by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, performed by Reid Scott, Cobie Smulders and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. The Boyfriendby Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan (Slowburn)

6. Hell’s Wardens by pirateaba, narrated by Andrea Parsneau (Podium Audio)

7. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

8. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. The Forgotten One by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Meg Sylvan (Brilliance Audio)

10. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.