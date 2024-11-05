US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company) 2. Atomic…

Nonfiction

1. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. War by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Madman’s Hotel by Niall Breslin, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. From Here to the Great Unknown by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts (Random House Audio)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

9. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

10. Sleep Sound with Richard Armitage by Audible Sleep, narrated by Richard Armitage (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny, narrated by Jean Brassard (Macmillan Audio)

2. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

3. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

4. Lights Out by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan (Slowburn)

5. 10 Rules for the Perfect Murder by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, performed by Reid Scott, Cobie Smulders and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

7. Sunlight by Devney Perry, narrated by Stephen Dexter and Ava Erickson (Brilliance Audio)

8. 7 Hours to Die by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

10. The Five Year Lie by Sarina Bowen, narrated by Kathleen Early, Gary Tiedemann and Jason Clarke (HarperAudio)

