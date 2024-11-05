US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. In Too…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. In Too Deep by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

4. First Impressions by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins (Mariner Books)

7. Talk Wicked to Me by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

8. Summer Island by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Too Late by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

2. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Mountain is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery by Brianna Wiest (Findaway World, LLC)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

7. In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel (Unabridged) by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio)

9. The Housemaid (Unabridged) by Freida McFadden (Audible)

10. Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Ina Garten (Penguin Random House, LLC)

