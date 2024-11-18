Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 24-30: Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 84. Former Beatles drummer Pete…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 24-30:

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 84. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 83. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 82. Singer Lee Michaels is 79. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 77. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 74. Drummer Clem Burke of The Romantics and of Blondie is 70. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 68. Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Castle”) is 68. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 62. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 62. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 62. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 60. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 60. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 56. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 54. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 53. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 47. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 46. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 34.

Nov. 25: Singer Bob Lind is 82. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 80. Actor John Larroquette is 77. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 69. Singer Amy Grant is 64. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 60. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 59. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ″The Practice”) is 59. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 58. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 58. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 58. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 56. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 55. Actor Christina Applegate is 53. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 51. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 49. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 47. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 45. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 44. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 38. Actor Stephanie Hsu (Film’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 34. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 33.

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 86. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 80. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 79. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 76. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 68. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 65. Country singer Linda Davis is 62. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 59. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 58. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 50. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled (KAL’-ehd) is 49. Actor Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 48. Country singer Joe Nichols is 48. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Red are 46. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 44. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 43. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 40. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 40. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 39. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 37. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 34. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 31.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 73. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 69. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 68. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 65. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Sopranos,” “The Rum Diary”) is 64. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 64. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 62. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 62. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 61. Actor Robin Givens is 60. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 56. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 55. Rapper Skoob of Das EFX is 54. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 53. Rapper Twista is 52. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 48. Actor Arjay Smith (“Perception”) is 41. Actor Alison Pill (“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Midnight in Paris”) is 39. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”) is 37.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 95. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 84. Singer Randy Newman is 81. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 75. Actor Ed Harris is 74. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Chicago Med,” “Law and Order”) is 72. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 68. Actor Judd Nelson is 65. Director Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 63. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 62. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is 62. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 62. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 58. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 56. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 50. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 49. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 48. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 46. Rapper Chamillionaire is 45. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 45. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 41. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 41. Singer Trey Songz is 40. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 40. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 36. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 31.

Nov. 29: Actor Diane Ladd is 89. Musician Chuck Mangione is 84. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 82. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 72. Director Joel Coen (“Fargo,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 70. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 69. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 64. Actor Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 63. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 62. Actor Don Cheadle is 60. Actor-producer Neill Barry (“Friends and Lovers”) is 59. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 56. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 54. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 54. Actor Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 53. Actor Gena Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” ″Baywatch”) is 53. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 52. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 49. Actor Anna Faris (“Mom,” ″Scary Movie”) is 48. Gospel singer James Fortune is 47. Actor Lauren German (“Lucifer,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 46. Rapper The Game is 45. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 43. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Sling Blade”) is 42. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 34. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 26.

Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 87. Director Ridley Scott is 87. Writer-director Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”) is 81. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 79. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 72. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 71. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 70. Singer Billy Idol is 69. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 67. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 67. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 61. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 59. DJ Steve Aoki is 47. Singer Clay Aiken (“American Idol”) is 46. Actor Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 42. Actor Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Model Chrissy Teigen is 39. Actor Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 37. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) is 36. Actor Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”) is 35.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.