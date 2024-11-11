Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 17-23: Nov. 17: Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 83. Movie…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 17-23:

Nov. 17: Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 83. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 82. Actor Lauren Hutton is 81. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 80. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 80. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” ″NewsRadio”) is 73. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 66. Actor William Moses is 65. Entertainer RuPaul is 64. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 62. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Brooklyn Bridge”) is 61. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 58. Actor Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 58. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 57. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 57. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 53. Actor Leslie Bibb (Film’s “Iron Man,” TV’s ″Popular”) is 51. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 48. Country singer Aaron Lines is 47. Actor Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 46. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 44. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 36. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 36. Actor-singer Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 30.

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 85. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 82. Actor Susan Sullivan is 82. Country singer Jacky Ward is 78. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 77. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 76. Singer Graham Parker is 74. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 72. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 71. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 66. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 64. Singer Kim Wilde is 64. Actor Tim Guinee (“Iron Man,” “Elementary”) is 62. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 62. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 59. Actor Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 56. Actor Owen Wilson is 56. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Life in Pieces,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 56. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 55. Actor Mike Epps is 54. Actor Peta Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 54. Actor Chloe Sevigny (“Big Love,” ″Boys Don’t Cry”) is 50. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 48. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 47. Rapper Fabolous is 47. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 45. Rapper Mike Jones is 44. Actor Mekia Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 43. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (“Scream Queens,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 43. Actor Damon Wayans Jr. (“Poppa’s House”) is 42. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 40. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Siriano is 39. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 32.

Nov. 19: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 88. Media mogul Ted Turner is 86. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 82. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 75. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 71. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 70. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 69. Journalist Ann Curry is 68. Actor Allison Janney (“Mom,” “The West Wing”) is 65. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 64. Actor Meg Ryan is 63. Actor Jodie Foster is 62. Actor Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 61. Actor Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “The Cosby Show”) is 55. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra, Sugarland) is 55. Singer Tony Rich is 53. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 51. Country singer Billy Currington is 51. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 51. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 49. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 47. Actor Reid Scott (“Veep,” “My Boys”) is 47. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 45. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 42. Actor Adam Driver is 41. Country singer Cam is 40. Rapper Tyga is 35.

Nov. 20: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 97. Comedian Dick Smothers is 86. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 82. Actor Veronica Hamel (“Hill Street Blues”) is 81. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 78. Musician Joe Walsh is 77. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time,” “Rhoda”) is 76. Actor Bo Derek is 68. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 67. Actor Sean Young is 65. Pianist Jim Brickman is 63. Actor Ming-Na (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Mulan”) is 61. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 59. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 59. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 55. Actor Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 54. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 53. Actor Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 50. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 49. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 49. Country singer Josh Turner is 47. Actor Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 46. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 45. Actor Andrea Riseborough (“National Treasure”) is 43. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 40. Actor Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 38. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 38. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 38. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 35. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 29.

Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 90. Actor Marlo Thomas is 87. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” ″Nanny and the Professor”) is 83. Actor Goldie Hawn is 79. Director Andrew Davis (“The Fugitive,” “Holes”) is 78. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 76. Singer Livingston Taylor is 74. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 73. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 68. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 64. Contemporary Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 62. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 61. Singer Bjork is 59. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 56. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 56. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 54. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 53. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” ″Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 53. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 51. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 50. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Actor Lindsey Haun (“True Blood,” “Broken Bridges”) is 40. Actor Jena Malone (“Hunger Games” films) is 40. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 39. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 38.

Nov. 22: Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 84. Actor Tom Conti (“Oppenheimer,” “Reuben, Reuben”) is 83. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 83. Guitarist-actor Steven Van Zandt (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 74. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 74. Actor Lin Tucci (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 73. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 68. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” ″Mad About You”) is 68. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 66. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 66. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 63. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 61. Actor Stephen Geoffreys (“Fright Night”) is 60. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 58. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 57. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 56. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 54. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 40. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight” movies) is 36. Actor Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Hail, Caesar”) is 35. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 35. Actor Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 30. Actor Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 28.

Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 83. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 80. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 77. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 70. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 65. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” ″Living Single”) is 64. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 64. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 58. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Eureka,” “Family Law”) is 57. Actor Oded Fehr (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Mummy”) is 54. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 52. Actor Page Kennedy (“Weeds,” “The Upshaws”) is 48. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 45. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 40. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 37. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 32.

