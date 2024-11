Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2. Deadpool & Wolverine 3. The Wild Robot 4. Joker: Folie…

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

3. The Wild Robot

4. Joker: Folie à Deux

5. It Ends With Us

6. Blink Twice

7. Transformers One

8. The Substance

9. Long Legs

10. Twisters

