US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. Warby Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Sonny Boyby Al Pacino, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Brothers by Alex van Halen, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. From Here to the Great Unknownby Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts (Random House Audio)

7. Framedby John Grisham and Jim McCloskey, narrated by Jim McCloskey, Michael Beck, and John Grisham (Random House Audio)

8. Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Audio)

10. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. In Too Deep by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

2. The Boyfriendby Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

3. Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatoryby Emily Andras, performed by Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dom Provost-Chalkley, Kat Barrell, Varun Saranga, Dani Kind, Martina Ortiz-Luis, Greg Lawson and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Sunlight by Devney Perry, narrated by Stephen Dexter and Ava Erickson (Brilliance Audio)

5. Here One Momentby Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. The Waiting by Michael Connelly, narrated by Christine Lakin, Titus Welliver, and Madison Lintz (Little, Brown & Company)

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

9. Night Roadby Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Womenby Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

