Friends and musicians express heartbreak at the death of singer Liam Payne at age 31

LONDON (AP) — Friends, collaborators and fellow musicians expressed shock and sadness Thursday over the death of former One Direction…

LONDON (AP) — Friends, collaborators and fellow musicians expressed shock and sadness Thursday over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday at age 31.

A look at some of the reactions:

__

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.” — Statement from Payne’s family via spokesperson.

“Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking. He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.” — James Corden, on Instagram.

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.” — Singer Rita Ora on X.

“Just a boy.” — Anne Twist, mother of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” The X Factor’s official account on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.″ — Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wrote on X.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.” — Singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne’s solo debut album, on Instagram.

“So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.” — Paris Hilton wrote on X.

“We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” — Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust.

“R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.” — Rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track “You,” via X.

“RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” — Producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song “Get Low,” via X.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.