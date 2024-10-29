Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC 2. The Best Idea Yet, Wondery 3.…

1. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC

2. The Best Idea Yet, Wondery

3. The McShay Show, The Ringer

4. My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani, Lemonda

5. American Homicide, iHeart True Crime

6. Dudes On Dudes with Gronk and Jules, iHeartPodcasts

7. Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire, Lemonda

8. The Love Seat, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

9. Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, Vox Media Podcast Network

10. The Trial Diddy, Daily Mail

