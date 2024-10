PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AP sources: Beyoncé, whose song ‘Freedom’ is Harris campaign anthem, is expected to be at Harris’ Houston…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AP sources: Beyoncé, whose song ‘Freedom’ is Harris campaign anthem, is expected to be at Harris’ Houston rally Friday.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.