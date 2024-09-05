US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) 2. “By Any Other Name” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) 3.…

Listen now to WTOP News

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “By Any Other Name” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

6. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

8. “The Coven (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

9. “Tom Clancy: Shadow State” by M.P. Woodward (Putnam)

10. “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

11. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

12. “The Dark Wives” by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur)

13. “Joy” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Hard to Kill” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

15. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. “Experiencing the American Dream” by Mark Matson (Wiley)

3. “At War with Ourselves” by H.R. McMaster (Harper)

4. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

5. “What Happens Next” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

6. “What’s Next” by Fitzgerald/McCormack (Dutton)

7. “Imminent” by Luis Elizondo (Morrow)

8. “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking” by Caroline Chambers (Union Square)

9. “Chef AJ’s Sweet Indulgence” by Chef AJ (BPC)

10. “The Art of Power” by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

12. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

13. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

14. “Shepherds for Sale” by Megan Basham (Broadside)

15. “The Devil at His Elbow” by Valerie Bauerlein (Ballantine)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “Feeding Littles Lunches” by McNamee/Delaware (Rodale)

3. “It Ends with Us (media tie-in)” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

7. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

11. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

12. “Apprentice to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

13. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 23” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

14. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.