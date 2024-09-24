US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. The Night We…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Night We Lost Him by Laura Dave (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)

3. The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

4. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

5. Capture or Kill by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

6. Remember Her Name by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

7. Tell Me Everything: Oprah’s Book Club by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Gone for Good by Harlan Coben (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. Tom Clancy Act of Defiance by Brian Andrews & Jeffrey Wilson (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

3. Something Lost, Something Gained (Unabridged) by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart (Dreamscape Media)

8. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success (Unabridged) by Russ Buettner & Susanne Craig (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Loud by Drew Afualo (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

