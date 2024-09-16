The Latest: Emmy Awards honor the TV’s best as ‘Shogun,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ take top prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are over, with “Shogun” claiming the top drama prize and “Hacks”…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are over, with “Shogun” claiming the top drama prize and “Hacks” winning best comedy.

The hosts, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, opened the show Sunday night. They won Emmys at the 2020 awards for “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” were favorites going into the night. “Shogun” emerged with the top drama prize and “Baby Reindeer” snagged the limited series trophy. “Shogun″ extended its lead for most wins by a show in a single season, collecting 18 Emmys this year.

But “Hacks” emerged as the top comedy series, denying “The Bear” a comedy series repeat.

The Emmys are back in their traditional mid-September spot after a single strike-delayed edition in January.

The show began at 8 p.m., Eastern time, and is airing on ABC from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

An ‘overwhelmed’ and Emmy-laden Richard Gadd reflects, but declines to comment on lawsuit

“I’m blessed with all the people around me who helped me make it happen. I kind of just feel a bit overwhelmed right now. I wasn’t expecting this,” Richard Gadd said backstage after his three wins for “Baby Reindeer.” “I’m just so glad that the show has touched the lives of so many people, and the Academy have acknowledged it in this way. It’s the greatest night of my life. What can I say?”

Gadd also initially declined to answer a question about the $170 million defamation lawsuit Netflix is facing for the show, but then spoke to its impact. The lawsuit comes from the woman who claims to be the inspiration for the series, which is based off of Gadd’s life and experience with a woman who stalked him.

“It’s easy in this day and age to focus on the negatives,” he said before saying the show has driven some viewers to donate to sexual assault and stalking-focused charities and has done “phenomenal things worldwide for so many people.”

‘Shogun’ stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai win lead drama acting honors and make history

Hiroyuki Sanada is the first Japanese actor to win the Emmy for best actor in a drama.

“I am beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees,” he said. “‘Shogun’ taught me when we work together, we can make miracles. We can create a better future together.”

Sanada received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Anna Sawai is the first Japanese actor to win best actress in a drama. The actor, who is a first-time nominee, was tearful throughout her speech.

“I was crying before my name was announced. I’m a mess today,” she said.

“This to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone,” she added.

“Shogun” also won best drama series.

John Oliver says he felt ‘slight relief’ being played off during his acceptance speech

John Oliver, who won scripted variety series for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” said he was ‘honestly’ happy to get the cue to wrap up when he mentioned his dog during his acceptance speech.

“I’m not well versed in sincerity, as a British person and as a comedian, so I didn’t really want to get upset and thankfully, whoever was on that board, I think said, ‘You can’t carry this off’ and walked me straight into a joke. So, I’m very, very grateful that they gave me the parachute so I could avoid my feelings once more. But yeah, we had a great dog, and we had to say goodbye this week, and it’s brutal,” he said backstage.

In his acceptance, Oliver dedicated his Emmy to his recently deceased dog — and “all dogs.” He quarreled with the play-off music in a bleeped exchange.

Lamorne Morris snags win for ‘Fargo’

Lamorne Morris, star of “Fargo,” is taking home his first Emmy award on his first nomination.

The “New Girl” star was clearly flustered as he accepted the award, saying he has a poster of fellow nominee Robert Downey Jr. in his house and asked him to sign it.

“My beautiful daughter, Lily. I love you. I told you I would do it. You’ve always doubted me,” he joked.

Nicola Coghlan wears Gaza cease-fire pin

The breakout star from Netflix’s most recent season of “Bridgerton,” Nicola Coughlan added an Artists4Ceasefire red pin to her glittering off-the-shoulder gown. Coughlan has been outspoken in supporting Palestinians and calling for a cease-fire.

Actors across the award season have been wearing the Artists4Ceasefire red pin with a hand holding a heart to demand a cease-fire in Gaza and a release of the Israeli hostages.

A ‘Saturday Night Live’ reunion with cast members past and present

Ahead of the premiere of the 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Sept. 28, cast members from the sketch show’s storied history have gathered for an unforgettable reunion.

Former members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Seth Meyers joined current regular Bowen Yang onstage.

The segment leans into the January Emmys’ nostalgia-laden programming, which included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting an award in the style of SNL’s famed “Weekend Update,” along with the casts of “Cheers,” “Martin” and other hit shows reuniting.

‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning wins her first Emmy

Jessica Gunning, who haunts as stalker Martha on “Baby Reindeer,” accepts the Emmy for her performance from a group of actors who have portrayed iconic villains in a fitting pairing. She got emotional as she thanked Richard Gadd, the star and creator of the series.

“I tried so many times to put into words what working on ‘Baby Reindeer’ meant to me and I fail every time,” she said. “It really means a lot. So, thank you, reindeer.”

Candice Bergen goes there, with an implicit swipe at JD Vance

“Today, a Republican vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done,” Candice Bergen wryly said before presenting the lead actress in a comedy series award.

She was referring to her Murphy Brown character being attacked by then-Vice President Dan Quayle for being a single mom.

Her subsequent “meow” got a big laugh and applause from the audience, including Jon Stewart.

