Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 6-12:

Oct. 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 82. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 75. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 73. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 70. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 61. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 60. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 58. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 58. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Actor Amy Jo Johnson (“Felicity,” ″Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 54. Actor Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”) is 53. Actor Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) is 53. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four,” ″Horatio Hornblower”) is 51. Actor Jeremy Sisto (“Law & Order,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 50. Actor Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”) is 48. Singer Melinda Doolittle (“American Idol”) is 47. Actor Wes Ramsey (“CSI: Miami”) is 47. Actor Karimah Westbrook (“All American”) is 46. Musician Will Butler formerly of Arcade Fire is 42.

Oct. 7: TV personality Joy Behar (“The View”) is 82. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc is 79. Actor Jill Larson (“All My Children”) is 77. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O’Kanes is 75. Musician John Mellencamp is 73. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 73. Actor Mary Badham (“To Kill A Mockingbird”) is 72. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 71. Actor Christopher Norris (“Trapper John, M.D.”) is 69. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 69. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 67. Actor Dylan Baker (“The Good Wife,” “Murder One”) is 66. Actor Judy Landers (“Vega$,” “BJ and the Bear”) is 66. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 65. Actor Paula Newsome (“Chicago Med,” “Barry”) is 63. Singer Toni Braxton is 57. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 56. Actor Nicole Ari Parker (“Murder in the First,” “Soul Food”) is 54. Actor Allison Munn (“One Tree Hill”) is 50. Singer Damian Kulash of OK Go is 49. Singer Taylor Hicks (“American Idol”) is 48. Actor Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “CSI: Miami”) is 46. Singer Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 46. Actor Shawn Ashmore (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 45. Actor Jake McLaughlin (“Quantico”) is 42. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 41. Actor Holland Roden (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 38. Actor Amber Stevens (“Greek”) is 38.

Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 85. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 84. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 81. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 81. Country singer Susan Raye is 80. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 76. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 75. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 75. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 74. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 71. Actor Michael Dudikoff (“American Ninja”) is 70. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 69. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist (“Remington Steele”) is 68. Actor Kim Wayans (“In The House,” ″In Living Color”) is 63. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 61. Actor Ian Hart (TV’s “Dirt”) is 60. Singer CeCe Winans is 60. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 59. Actor Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 58. Singer Teddy Riley is 58. Actor Emily Procter (“The West Wing,” “CSI: Miami”) is 56. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” ″Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 55. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 54. Actor Martin Henderson (“Virgin River,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Kristanna Loken (“The L Word,” “Burn Notice”) is 45. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 45. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 45. Actor Nick Cannon is 44. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 44. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 39. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 31. Actor Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 31. Actor Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 27.

Oct. 9: Singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 80. Singer Jackson Browne is 76. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 74. Actor Richard Chaves (“Predator”) is 73. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 73. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 72. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 71. Actor Scott Bakula is 70. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 70. Actor John O’Hurley (“Family Feud,” ″Seinfeld”) is 70. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 69. Actor Michael Pare’ (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 66. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 64. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 63. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 60. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” ″Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 60. Singer P.J. Harvey is 55. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years A Slave”) is 55. Actor Cocoa Brown (“Tyler Perry’s For Better Or Worse”) is 52. Actor Steve Burns (“Blue’s Clues”) is 51. Singer Sean Lennon is 49. Musician Lecrae is 45. Actor Brandon Routh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ″Superman Returns”) is 45. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 43. Actor Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) is 41. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 32. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 31. Actor Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 27.

Oct. 10: Actor Peter Coyote is 83. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 78. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 78. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 76. Actor Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” ″My Favorite Year) is 75. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure of Ultravox is 71. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 70. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 66. Actor Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 65. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 65. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 63. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 61. Drummer Mike Malinin of the Goo Goo Dolls is 57. Actor Manu Bennett (“Arrow”) is 55. Actor Joelle Carter (“Justified”) is 55. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” ″Reno 911!”) is 55. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 51. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” ″Nash Bridges”) is 46. Singer Mya is 45. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 42. Singer Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is 41. Singer Cherie is 40. Actor Rose McIver (“Ghosts,” “iZombie”) is 36. Actor Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”) is 35.

Oct. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 81. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 78. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” ″The Jazz Singer”) is 74. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 73. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 72. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 71. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24″) is 68. Actor Joan Cusak is 62. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 62. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 60. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 59. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 59. Musician Todd Snider is 58. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 57. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 56. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 55. Rapper MC Lyte is 54. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” ″Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 54. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 50. Singer NeeNa Lee is 49. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 48. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210″) is 46. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” ″Inspector Gadget”) is 39. Rapper Cardi B is 32.

Oct. 12: Singer Sam Moore of Sam and Dave is 89. TV journalist Chris Wallace is 77. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 74. Musician Jane Siberry is 69. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shogun,” “Extant”) is 64. Actor Carlos Bernard (“24”) is 62. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 62. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 62. Actor Hugh Jackman is 56. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 55. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 55. Actor Kirk Cameron is 54. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 45. Actor Brian J. Smith (“Sense8,” “SGU: Stargate Universe”) is 43. Actor Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 38. Actor Marcus T. Paulk (“Moesha”) is 38. Actor Josh Hutcherson (“The Beekeeper, “The Hunger Games”) is 32.

