US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

2. “Born of Blood and Ash” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

3. “Angel of Vengeance” by Preston/Child (Grand Central)

4. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Joy” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Offer from a Gentleman and Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “The Coven (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “Shadow of Doubt” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

11. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

12. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

13. “Worst Case Scenario” by T.J. Newman (Little, Brown)

14. “Hard to Kill” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

15. “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Shameless” by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper)

2. “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking” by Caroline Chambers (Union Square)

3. “What Happens Next” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

4. “A Crown That Lasts” by Demi-Leigh Tebow (Thomas Nelson)

5. “The Art of Power” by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Men Have Called Her Crazy” by Anna Marie Tendler (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “What’s Next” by Fitzgerald/McCormack (Dutton)

9. “On the Edge” by Nate Silver (Penguin Press)

10. “A Mission Without Borders” by Chad Robichaux (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Over Ruled” by Gorsuch/Nitze (Harper)

12. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

13. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

14. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

15. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “It Ends with Us (media tie-in)” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Apprentice to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

5. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

7. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Story Collector” by Evie Woods (One More Chapter)

9. “The Pairing (special 1st ed.)” by Casey McQuiston (Griffin)

10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

11. “Five Brothers” by Penelope Douglas (Berkley)

12. “If We Were Perfect” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

14. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “If We Ever Meet Again” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

