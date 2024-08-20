US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Shameless by Brian Tyler Cohen, narrated…

Listen now to WTOP News

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Shameless by Brian Tyler Cohen, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. Ministry of Truth by Steve Benen, narrated by Rachel Maddow (HarperAudio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. On the Edge by Nate Silver, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Born of Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Brilliance Audio)

4. Drop Dead by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and John Cho (Audible Originals)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. Angel of Vengeance by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Grand Central Publishing)

8. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Random House Audio)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

10. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.