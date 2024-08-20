US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 2. Born of Blood…

Listen now to WTOP News

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. Born of Blood and Ash: A Flesh and Fire Novel by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. Shadow of Doubt by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

5. Angel of Vengeance by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Joy by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Witness by Nora Roberts (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. MeatEater’s Campfire Stories: Discoveries, Revelations & Near Misses (Unabridged) by Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Ministry of Truth by Steve Benen (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.