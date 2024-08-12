Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 18-24: Aug. 18: Actor Robert Redford is 88. Actor Henry G. Sanders (“Dr.…

Aug. 18: Actor Robert Redford is 88. Actor Henry G. Sanders (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 82. Drummer Dennis Elliott (Foreigner) is 74. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 72. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 69. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 67. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 66. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 63. Actor Adam Storke (“Mystic Pizza”) is 62. Actor Craig Bierko (“Sex and the City,” ″The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 60. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 56. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 55. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 55. Actor Edward Norton is 55. Actor Christian Slater is 55. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 54. Actor Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Comedian Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 46. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 45. Actor Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”) is 31. Actor Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) is 30. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”) is 29.

Aug. 19: Actor Debra Paget (“The Ten Commandments,” “Love Me Tender”) is 91. Actor Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 86. Actor Jill St. John is 84. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 81. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 80. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 79. Actor Gerald McRaney is 77. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 76. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 76. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 73. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 72. Actor Peter Gallagher is 69. Actor Adam Arkin is 68. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 67. Actor Martin Donovan is 67. Singer Ivan Neville is 65. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline In The City”) is 62. Actor John Stamos is 61. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 59. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 59. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 58. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 57. Country singer Clay Walker is 55. Rapper Fat Joe is 54. Actor Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 49. Actor Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 42. Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 42. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 41. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 40. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 35. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 25.

Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 78. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 77. Actor Ray Wise (“Reaper,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 77. Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 76. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 76. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 72. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 72. Actor-director Peter Horton (“thirtysomething”) is 71. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 70. Actor Jay Acovone (“Stargate SG-1”) is 69. Actor Joan Allen is 68. Director David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”) is 66. Actor James Marsters (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 62. Rapper KRS-One is 59. Actor Colin Cunningham (“Falling Skies”) is 58. Actor Billy Gardell (“Mike and Molly”) is 55. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 54. Actor Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 54. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 53. Actor Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) is 50. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 49. Actor Ben Barnes (“Westworld,” ″Prince Caspian”) is 43. Actor Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”) is 42. Actor Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) is 41. Actor Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 32.

Aug. 21: Guitarist James Burton (with Elvis Presley) is 85. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 83. Actor Patty McCormack (“Frost/Nixon,” “The Ropers”) is 79. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 77. Actor Loretta Devine (“Boston Public”) is 75. Newsman Harry Smith is 73. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 72. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 70. Actor Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) is 68. Actor Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 62. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 57. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” ″Chocolat”) is 54. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 53. Actor Alicia Witt (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Cybill”) is 49. Singer-chef Kelis is 45. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (“The Blacklist”) is 45. TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 41. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 40. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Cody Kasch (“Desperate Housewives”) is 37. Musician Kacey Musgraves is 36. Actor Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville,” ″Heroes”) is 35. Actor RJ Mitte (“Breaking Bad”) is 32. Actor Maxim Knight (“Falling Skies”) is 25.

Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 89. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 79. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 79. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 76. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 66. Country singer Collin Raye is 64. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 64. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 63. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 63. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 62. Singer Tori Amos is 61. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 61. Country singer Mila Mason is 61. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 58. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Oz,” “Lost”) is 57. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 57. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 54. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men”) is 53. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 53. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 52. Rapper Beenie Man is 51. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 51. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 50. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 50. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 49. Actor and TV host James Corden is 46. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 46. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 45. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 44. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 32.

Aug. 23: Actor Vera Miles is 94. Actor Barbara Eden is 93. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 84. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 77. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 77. Singer Linda Thompson is 77. Actor Shelley Long is 75. Fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 75. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 75. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 73. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 68. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 63. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 55. Actor Jay Mohr is 54. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” ″The Phantom Menace”) is 50. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 48. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 46. Actor Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 44. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 43. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 43. Actor Annie Ilonzeh (“Chicago Fire”) is 41. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 38. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 36.

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 86. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 82. Actor Ann Archer is 77. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 75. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 69. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 66. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” ″Mad Men”) is 63. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 62. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 61. Actor Marlee Matlin is 59. Newsman David Gregory is 54. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 54. Director Ava DuVernay (TV’s “Queen Sugar,” film’s “Selma”) is 52. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 51. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 51. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 51. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 48. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” ″A Cinderella Story”) is 43. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 41. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 36.

