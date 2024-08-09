Anderson .Paak flexes new musical muscle on Olympic-themed song with Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder

PARIS (AP) — When Anderson .Paak was tapped for an Olympic-themed song, the Grammy winner felt eager to record the…

PARIS (AP) — When Anderson .Paak was tapped for an Olympic-themed song, the Grammy winner felt eager to record the track until he hit an unexpected hurdle: The normally free-flowing artist had to work within a tight framework.

Paak embraced the process, seeing it as an opportunity to flex a new creative muscle. It helped him while recording the upbeat joyous track “Hello World” with Gwen Stefani and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

“We hope to bring a taste of that celebratory spirit to the world that can stay with them,” Paak said on Thursday before he performed “Hello World” for the first time at a Paris restaurant. He later spun records under his other stage name, DJ Pee .Wee, for little more than an hour.

Tedder wrote and produced “Hello World,” which is being supported by the International Olympic Committee and Coca-Cola. The trick was to juggle both parties’ demands for the right message to “inspire athletes and fans” before unveiling it to the masses.

“Ryan already had a really good structure and foundation of where the song would go,” said Paak, an eight-time Grammy winner. In 2022, he and Bruno Mars performing as Silk Sonic, won Grammys in all four major categories, including song and record of the year for “Leave the Door Open.”

Paak has collaborated with some of music’s best, including Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and J. Cole.

“Sometimes when I get in the studio, I just go freeform or whatever comes out,” he said. “This had some parameters. But I think sometimes it can be really cool exercise for artists.”

Paak said the song is suitable for people from all walks of life. It can be streamed on all major music platforms.

“I thought it was fun to play something that has no cursing and my mom can enjoy,” he said. “People’s grandmas and little kids can throw it on. I thought the groove was great. It was something that already had a strong hook. … We just wanted to build something that people can sing in big arenas.”

Over the years, there have been other Olympic songs and anthems including Whitney Houston’s “One Moment in Time” in 1988; Celine Dion’s “The Power of the Dream” in 1996; Bjork’s “Oceania” in 2004 and Katy Perry’s “Rise” in 2016.

The IOC hopes “Hello World” can also bring people together. The intent of the song is to inspire greatness among athletes and fans in a global celebration of these Paris Olympics and future ones including the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“Our collaboration on this song is yet another example of how we are embracing opportunities together to develop authentic and exciting initiatives that create value,” said Anne-Sophie Voumard, director of television and marketing services at the IOC.

Paak believes the song can serve as a motivational soundtrack with words that help uplift those during tough times.

“When I wake up, my mood changes. When I hear the right song, I get in a better mood,” he said. “Hopefully with this song, these athletes. … it’s kind of an anthem and mood music for them.”

