US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Swan Song” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Eruption” by Crichton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “Camino Ghosts” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

9. “The Midnight Feast” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

10. “The Night Ends with Fire” by K.X. Song (Ace)

11. “Resurrection” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

13. “Flashpoint” by Catherine Coulter (Morrow)

14. “Middle of the Night” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

15. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. “The Singularity Is Nearer” by Ray Kurzweil (Viking)

3. “On Call” by Anthony Fauci (Viking)

4. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “The War on Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

6. “Ask Not” by Maureen Callahan (Little, Brown)

7. “Democracy or Else” by Favreau/Lovett/Vietor (Crooked Media Reads)

8. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

9. “The Situation Room” by George Stephanopoulos (Grand Central)

10. “Capitalism Created the Climate Crisis…” by Kentaro Kawamori (Wiley)

11. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You” by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

13. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

14. “An Unfinished Love Story” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

15. “How Leaders Learn” by David Novak (Harvard Business Review)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

4. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “This Summer Will Be Different” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “Not in Love” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Pen Pal (special ltd. ed.)” by J.T. Geissinger (Bramble)

10. “If We Ever Meet Again” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

12. “One Piece, Vol. 106” by Eiichiro Oda (Viz Media)

13. “Leather & Lark” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

14. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

15. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

