US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio) 2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated…

Listen now to WTOP News

Nonfiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. He Who Fights with Monsters 11: A LitRPG Adventure by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

2. Impact Winter Season 3 by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

3. The Coldest Case: The Past Has a Long Memory by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert, narrated by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, Greta Lee, Kevin Pollak, Jordan Bridges, Terrence Terrell, Patton Oswalt and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Briar Club by Kate Quinn, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (HarperAudio)

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

9. Keep It in the Family by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Steve West, Simon Mattacks and Clare Corbett (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Random House Audio)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.