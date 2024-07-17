Movie Review: Finding love and followers atop urban heights in ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’

The force is not strong in “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” a shallow “Man on Wire” for social media influencers about…

The force is not strong in “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” a shallow “Man on Wire” for social media influencers about a pair of Russian daredevils who stealthily scale urban heights to attain the precious treasure of a much-liked Instagram post.

There’s a novel thrill to the high-wire relationship of Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, a Moscow couple who squabble atop skyscraper spires the way others might at the grocery store check-out line. But in this polished, self-promotional documentary, few of their interactions don’t feel self-consciously calculated for public consumption.

“Skywalkers: A Love Story,” which debuts Friday on Netflix, comes with an ominous warning: “This film contains extremely dangerous and illegal activities. Do not attempt to imitate.”

The same, of course, could have been said before the worm riding of “Dune: Part Two” or much of what transpires in “Cocaine Bear.” But in the case of “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” the caution label feels warranted. Nikolau and Beerkus each have backgrounds in athletics (Nikolau was an acrobat). But not much makes them “rooftoppers” besides that one day that started climbing cranes and haven’t looked back since.

“Skywalkers,” directed by Jeff Zimbalist and co-directed by Maria Bukhonina, follows Nikolau and Beerkus through a relationship that begins with an invite to climb something in China. Beerkus, the more experienced of the two, is looking for a new angle to appeal to his sponsors. As they continue to travel the world together, their social-media fame grows. Soon, they’re in love, too, and their photos kissing perched high on skylines only help their viral numbers. They claim to aspire to “art,” but the images they create look more like screensavers.

Along the way, they’ve learned some helpful tips. Never to stay on top for more than 15 minutes — a lesson they picked up after their lingering atop Notre Dame caused a commotion. Mostly, they sneak into sites that are under construction by posing as workers. The way up can be tricky. On the way down, they notice, no one ever asks them questions.

The big mission that bookends “Skywalkers” is their attempt to rooftop Malaysia’s Merdeka super-skyscraper, which proves to be an especially daunting task. In that way, the movie is similarly structured to a host of other documentaries, especially James Marsh’s “Man on Wire,” about Philippe Petit’s high wire stunt between the Twin Towers in 1974.

But “Skywalkers” bears none of the romance of “Man on Wire,” a film as much about its poignant location as its daredevil protagonist. We never get a much deeper sense of either Nikolau or Beerkus, either; even their most personal interactions feel scripted. There’s also something a touch less poetic about their day-to-day enterprise: auctioning an NFT in Kuala Lumpur or trying to get “a drone guy” on the phone. For more modern majesty at great heights, you’d be better off returning to Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo,” about Alex Honnold’s climb of El Capitan in Yosemite.

Just as Petit was compelled by his passion for the Twin Towers, Honnold’s motivation came out of reverence for El Capitan. Insane as their climbs might be, you couldn’t doubt their genuine fervor. The object of real adore in “Skywalkers,” though, might be a selfie stick.

“Skywalkers: A Love Story,” a Netflix release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for language. Running time: 100 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.

